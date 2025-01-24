Simon Quick Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $97.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $105.18. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEP shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

