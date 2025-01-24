SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.000-3.100 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SLM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $31.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $29.75.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SLM had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 35.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SLM will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.90.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $122,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,292.50. This trade represents a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

