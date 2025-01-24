Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 26,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.02 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

