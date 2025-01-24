Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.5 %

FSCO stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%.

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.