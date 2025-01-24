SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,862,881 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 894% from the previous session’s volume of 288,103 shares.The stock last traded at $112.63 and had previously closed at $111.35.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 32,770,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,524 shares during the period.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

