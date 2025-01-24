Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Shares Up 50% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sokoman Minerals Corp. (CVE:SIC – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 4,926,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 861% from the average session volume of 512,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sokoman Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$15.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Sokoman Minerals

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily focuses on its portfolio of gold projects located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador. It has 100% owned flagship Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project near Baie Verte in northwestern Newfoundland.

