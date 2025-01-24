Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 391,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 722,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

Insider Activity at Solstice Gold

In related news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.01 per share, with a total value of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

