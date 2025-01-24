Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 108,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $17.74 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

