Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

