Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $4.59 Million Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,199 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.74. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.