Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 156,520.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 938.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,366,000 after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 107.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 639,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after acquiring an additional 331,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $58.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $52.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.