SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading 13.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 13.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.85 and last traded at $15.53. 40,317,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 65,128,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -45.56 and a beta of 2.63.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $851,306.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 735,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,657,949.25. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,536.55. The trade was a 14.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,782,918 shares of company stock valued at $45,391,343. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth $3,432,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 189,109 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,193,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,964,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 9.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 602,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.