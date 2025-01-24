Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend Declaration and Upcoming Conference Call

On January 21, 2025, Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBC) declared its 123rd consecutive quarterly dividend on common stock since its inception. The dividend, totaling $0.23 per common share, is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2025.

In addition to the dividend announcement, the company is set to release its preliminary operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, on January 27, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results is planned for January 28, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. central time. Interested parties can join the live call by dialing 1-833-470-1428 (toll-free) in the United States and using the participant access code 230612. For those unable to participate in the live call, a playback option will be available starting one hour after the call concludes until February 1, 2025, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 in the United States and entering the conference passcode 279309.

These updates were provided in a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.’s President and Chief Administrative Officer, Matthew T. Funke, on January 23, 2025. The company remains dedicated to delivering value to its shareholders and maintaining transparent communication regarding its financial performance and operations.

