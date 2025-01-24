Southland Equity Partners LLC Buys 578 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 318.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

