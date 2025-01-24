Southland Equity Partners LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,132,000. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,111,000.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $78.27 and a 12 month high of $99.58.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

