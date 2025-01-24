Southland Equity Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT)

Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October (NYSEARCA:ZOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.
Separately, Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October Stock Down 0.0 %
ZOCT stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.30. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr October has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.50.
