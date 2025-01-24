Southland Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 120,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 52,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 299,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 84,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.