Southland Equity Partners LLC Sells 192 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Southland Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Southland Equity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $223.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

