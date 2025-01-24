SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 32.2% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $62,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $56.80 and a 1-year high of $71.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.