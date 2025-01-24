SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.85 and last traded at $91.72, with a volume of 5314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,931,000 after purchasing an additional 249,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after purchasing an additional 122,184 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,638,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,733,000 after purchasing an additional 107,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,827,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

