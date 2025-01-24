Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

