Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 31,345 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

