Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Sells 6,251 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 294,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 46,219 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 27,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $49.93 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.