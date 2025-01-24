St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $676,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

AT&T Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of T opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

