St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 36,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.43.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.98 per share, for a total transaction of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,176.66. The trade was a 12.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. This represents a 30.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE FDX opened at $269.75 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $234.45 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $282.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

