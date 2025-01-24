St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,930 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $92.70 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.