St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Takes Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,379,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $445.38 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $376.14 and a twelve month high of $451.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.63.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

