Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$130.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$121.50 to C$134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Stantec to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stantec Stock Performance

In other Stantec news, Director Vito Culmone acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$112.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$336,099.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE:STN opened at C$116.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$115.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$114.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.74. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$103.48 and a twelve month high of C$123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.06. Stantec had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.63%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Featured Stories

