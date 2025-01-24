Steel Dynamics, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Annual 2024 Results

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) recently published its financial performance for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024. The company highlighted significant achievements, including reporting the second-highest steel shipments of 12.7 million tons during the year. Net sales for the year reached $17.5 billion, with operating income of $1.9 billion and net income of $1.5 billion.

Get alerts:

Adjusted EBITDA for the year stood at $2.5 billion, accompanied by strong cash flow from operations of $1.8 billion and a liquidity position of $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2024. Additionally, Steel Dynamics undertook share repurchases totaling $1.2 billion, representing six percent of its outstanding shares.

Despite facing challenges such as increased steel imports in certain product categories impacting pricing, Steel Dynamics remained resilient. The company’s diversified, value-added circular manufacturing model showcased strength in operations. Annual net sales declined by seven percent compared to the prior year, with operating income showing a 38 percent decrease.

The company’s steel operations recorded annual shipments of 12.7 million tons and achieved historically strong operating income despite a challenging pricing environment. Steel fabrications also delivered robust earnings, while the metals recycling team saw improved operating income.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Steel Dynamics observed a decline in operating income for steel operations due to lower steel shipments and metal spread compression. The company anticipates these costs to dissipate in the first quarter of 2025, leading to positive operating income contributions throughout the year.

Looking ahead, Steel Dynamics is optimistic about the markets in 2025, with stabilized steel pricing and strong customer demand across its operations. The company expects positive implications from reduced unfairly traded steel imports following recent trade actions.

Steel Dynamics is set to leverage its investment in value-added flat rolled steel coating lines and expand into producing aluminum products, catering to various sectors including automotive, construction, and packaging.

The company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on January 23, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Further details on the call can be found on the Investors section of the company’s website.

Steel Dynamics, Inc. is one of the leading domestic steel producers in North America, with facilities across the United States and Mexico. Their product range includes hot roll, cold roll, and coated sheet steel, among others. Moreover, the company is focused on sustainable growth and value creation strategies in the long run.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Steel Dynamics’s 8K filing here.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

See Also