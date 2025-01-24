Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.56.

Get SouthState alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SSB

SouthState Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 264,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.70. SouthState has a 12 month low of $70.68 and a 12 month high of $114.26.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $426.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.47 million. SouthState had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSB. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 605.2% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 711,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,178,000 after buying an additional 25,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,736,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth $1,008,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.