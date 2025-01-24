Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDMO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

