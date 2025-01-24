Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.31 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2025

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDMO. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDMO stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $43.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.