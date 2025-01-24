Stifel Canada Issues Negative Estimate for ATS Earnings

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for ATS’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ATS from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATS from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$63.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

ATS Price Performance

TSE ATS opened at C$41.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 1-year low of C$33.47 and a 1-year high of C$60.01.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.09). ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

About ATS

ATS Corp formerly, ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc is a Canada-based company that provides automation systems. The company designs and builds customized automated manufacturing and testing systems for customers, and provides pre- and post-automation services. The company’s products comprise conveyor systems, automated electrified monorails, tray handlers, laser systems, and other hardware and software products.

