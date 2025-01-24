Stifel Nicolaus Boosts XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $147.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XPO. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut XPO from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.06.

XPO stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $82.78 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.68.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 84.2% in the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $506,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,042 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of XPO by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,486,000 after buying an additional 390,320 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of XPO by 61.2% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 683,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,124,000 after acquiring an additional 253,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,131,000 after acquiring an additional 185,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

