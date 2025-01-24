Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Price

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $167.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.75.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE:FTAI opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.02. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,014.90 and a beta of 2.09.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.