Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 28,315 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,998% compared to the typical volume of 914 put options.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.37 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.53.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.4089 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.08%.

Institutional Trading of Suncor Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2,311.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SU. Desjardins upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

