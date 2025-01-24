Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $24.08. Super Hi International shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 2,012 shares changing hands.

Super Hi International Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.48. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International

Super Hi International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDL. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the third quarter worth approximately $658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Super Hi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

