Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.66, but opened at $24.08. Super Hi International shares last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 2,012 shares changing hands.
Super Hi International Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.73.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.48. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Hi International
Super Hi International Company Profile
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Super Hi International
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Why Energy Transfer Stock Could Soar to New Highs in 2025
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- 3 Buy-and-Hold Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Despite Short-Term Risks Freeport McMoran Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Super Hi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Hi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.