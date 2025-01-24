Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $25.00. Super Hi International shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.

Super Hi International Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. As a group, analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Super Hi International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDL. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Super Hi International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $658,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Hi International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,704,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

