Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.29, but opened at $25.00. Super Hi International shares last traded at $24.62, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.48. As a group, analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Super Hi International
Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.
