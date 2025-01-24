Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,128 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 244.4% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in MetLife by 374.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.46.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.95%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.