TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $11.71 Million in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TABR Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $298.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.55. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $228.59 and a 12-month high of $298.59.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

