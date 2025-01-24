TABR Capital Management LLC Invests $558,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TABR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 301.7% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 121,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91,419 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,700,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

