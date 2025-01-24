TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Up 6.5% – Here’s What Happened

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.80. Approximately 8,338,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,077,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TAL

TAL Education Group Stock Up 5.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.51 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAL Education Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,187,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People’s Republic of China. It provides learning services primarily through small-classes services; personalized premium services; and learning content solutions, such as print books, smart books, mobile apps, and AI-driven learning devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.