Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 20,399 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sachem Capital worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sachem Capital by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Sachem Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SACH. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Sachem Capital in a report on Friday, December 6th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Sachem Capital Price Performance

SACH opened at $1.23 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sachem Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

