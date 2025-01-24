Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.00 and last traded at $54.87. 5,948,954 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,785,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,218,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $2,183,254.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,300,761 shares of company stock valued at $51,271,197.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,605,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,378,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Tempus AI by 1,591.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,217,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,698 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in Tempus AI by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after acquiring an additional 813,169 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,625,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

