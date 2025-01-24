Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Scotiabank Analyst Says

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, Director Raymond Jr. Vicks sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $31,162.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,544.68. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $135,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,182,823.30. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,463 shares of company stock valued at $894,042 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 84.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP boosted its position in Tenable by 11.1% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

