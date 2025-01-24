Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Shares Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 203,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 49,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Up 25.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

