Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Shares Up 25% – What’s Next?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 203,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 315% from the average session volume of 49,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Up 25.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 12.65.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Company Profile

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

