Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $200.61, but opened at $190.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments shares last traded at $190.73, with a volume of 2,957,598 shares.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after purchasing an additional 391,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after purchasing an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after acquiring an additional 782,053 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,998,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $171.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

