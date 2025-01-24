Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by FCG Investment Co

FCG Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. The trade was a 8.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $245,860.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,600. This trade represents a 12.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,480 shares of company stock valued at $668,603. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $179.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.09. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.79 and a 1-year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

