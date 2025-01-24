Textron (NYSE:TXT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-6.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.61 billion. Textron also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3,778,060 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm's revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

