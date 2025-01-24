Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,778,060 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Textron updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.200 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

NYSE:TXT opened at $78.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

